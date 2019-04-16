Personally hated Jai Singh: 'Delhi Crime' actor

Actor Mridul Sharma, who made his debut in the negative role of Jai Singh in "Delhi Crime" -- based on the gruesome 2012 Delhi gangrape case -- says he struggled to connect with the on-screen character since he hated him personally.
In the Richie Mehta directorial, Mridul plays one of the rapists.
Sharing the initial hesitation of performing such a dark and negative character, Mridul told IANS: "It was a challenge to play this character... At the beginning of my career, playing a character who has done a dirty work that is a shame on humanity.... I was worried about my future, about my image, to be introduced to the audience with the portrayal of such character.
"I personally hated him, so I was initially unable to get involved with this character."
The Netflix show's story revolves around the aftermath of the heart-wrenching incident.
Its cast, including actors Adil Hussain, Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Denzil Smith, has been praised.
Asked if working with such senior actors was tough, Mridul said: "I was working with one of the world's best director at the time of the 'Delhi crime'. So I will not be able to tell which scene was difficult to shoot. But yes, there was a scene in which my co-actor had to spit on my face, and that was a little uncomfortable."
Mridul, who comes from Chhattisgarh, always loved watching films and thought about becoming a 'hero' in Bollywood movies.
"Since childhood, there was only one desire -- to become a hero. But when I came to college and studied acting and drama, then the difference between actor and hero came to be understood.
"Then I caught the path to becoming a good actor," said Mridul.
How is life after 'Delhi Crime'?
"The show has given me a very good place to be established as an actor in this industry. People now know me as a good actor and give me respect. After 'Delhi Crime' released, some people have started to offer me a good role.
"As an actor, my self-respect and self-confidence have also increased. One of my movies is coming in June and I will start working on a web series and a movie too," he said.
--IANS
aru/rb/mr
