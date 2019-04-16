Personally hated Jai Singh: 'Delhi Crime' actor

Mridul Sharma, who made his debut in the negative role of in " Crime" -- based on the gruesome 2012 gangrape case -- says he struggled to connect with the on-screen character since he hated him personally.

In the Richie Mehta directorial, Mridul plays one of the rapists.

Sharing the initial hesitation of performing such a dark and negative character, Mridul told IANS: "It was a challenge to play this character... At the beginning of my career, playing a character who has done a dirty work that is a shame on humanity.... I was worried about my future, about my image, to be introduced to the audience with the portrayal of such character.

"I personally hated him, so I was initially unable to get involved with this character."

The show's story revolves around the aftermath of the heart-wrenching incident.

Its cast, including actors Adil Hussain, Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Denzil Smith, has been praised.

Asked if working with such senior actors was tough, Mridul said: "I was working with one of the world's best of the ' crime'. So I will not be able to tell which scene was difficult to shoot. But yes, there was a scene in which my had to spit on my face, and that was a little uncomfortable."

Mridul, who comes from Chhattisgarh, always loved watching films and thought about becoming a 'hero' in Bollywood movies.

"Since childhood, there was only one desire -- to become a hero. But when I came to college and studied acting and drama, then the difference between and hero came to be understood.

"Then I caught the path to becoming a good actor," said Mridul.

How is life after 'Delhi Crime'?

"The show has given me a very good place to be established as an actor in this industry. People now know me as a and give me respect. After 'Delhi Crime' released, some people have started to offer me a good role.

"As an actor, my self-respect and self-confidence have also increased. One of my movies is coming in June and I will start working on a and a movie too," he said.

