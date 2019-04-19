Rajesh Tailang's car stolen in Delhi

-
"Delhi Crime" actor Rajesh Tailang on Friday called the police after his five-month-old car that was parked near his house here got stolen.
"My new car (just five months old) got stolen in the morning. It was parked near my house in Mayur Vihar-2, Delhi Police please help. FIR done," Rajesh tweeted.
Talking about the incident, the "Selection Day" actor told IANS: "Last night I parked my car near my house. In the morning, my car cleaner called and asked about my car. I told him where it was parked. He didn't find it."
He went down to check and when he didn't find his car parked in the same spot, he decided to file an FIR.
"I was told that two cars were stolen from the area and both were Baleno. Police said they will do their best," said Rajesh, who features in "Selection Day 2".
