Rs 5 lakh for families of cable car crash victims

and Kashmir Governor has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of two labourers killed in Sunday's here.

Malik expressed grief over the loss of lives in the ropeway accident and ordered an inquiry to ascertain its cause.

Two labourers were killed and four injured during the trial run of the ropeway project when one of the cable cars got detached from the ropeway and went crashing down.

The project is scheduled to be inaugurated by on February 3.

The Rs 75 crore ropeway project was initiated to boost tourism in the winter capital of the state.

The 1.66-km-long has two phases, first from to Mahamaya Park and the second from Mahamaya Park to Peer Kho over the

--IANS

sq/oeb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)