Business Standard

Chowkidar remark: Rahul files fresh affidavit

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed a fresh affidavit in response to a contempt notice against him over the 'chowkidar' jibe -- for attributing his remarks to the top court.

He reiterated his stand that he had not offered any apology but had only expressed regret over attributing the comment to the apex court.

The court will hear the case on Tuesday.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 11:16 IST

