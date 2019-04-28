PIL seeks to link Aadhaar with social media accounts

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the seeking direction to the government of to ascertain the feasibility of linking with accounts, including Facebook, and web news portals, in order to curb

The petition filed by and claimed that currently 35 million handles and 325 million accounts were operational in the country, and according to experts 10 per cent of each were fake.

"There are hundreds of fake handles and bogus accounts in the name of eminent people and high dignitaries. These fake Twitter handles and bogus accounts use real photos of constitutional authorities. Therefore, the common man relies upon the messages published on them," read the petition.

It also claimed that fake accounts were the root cause for many riots and communal tensions which endangered the peace and harmony of the country.

"It is necessary that the political parties and the contesting candidates do not use these fake twitter handles and bogus Facebook accounts for self-promotion and image building. They should also not use them to tarnish the image of their opponents, especially during the elections," the petition said.

It also said the should direct the to take appropriate steps to deactivate bogus

--IANS

ss/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)