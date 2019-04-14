Clash of two women in Dausa in Rajasthan

-
Former Union Minister Jaskaur Meena of the BJP will take on Savita Meena of the Congress in Dausa in Rajasthan in what promises to be a thrilling woman-vs-woman battle to enter the Lok Sabha.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took time to finalise its candidate for Dausa as the constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) had several contenders backed by different factions within the party.
Apart from Jaskaur Meena, the ticket seekers included retired IAS officer Chandramohan Meena, Rajya Sabha member Kirori Singh Meena and Independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla.
While Kirori Meena wanted a ticket for his wife Golma Devi or a family member, Hudla was backed by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.
Jaskaur's name was finalised after Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar met all three and spoke to Chandramohan Meena on the phone. He also met Raje later.
