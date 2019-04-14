Opposition to approach SC on EVMs

Opposition leaders on Sunday said they will approach the Supreme Court over what they said were malfunctioning and tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Addressing the media here, leaders from 21 political parties said the Election Commission had "failed" the country and its people as it did not take these issues seriously.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu said the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) was indispensable to bring confidence among people.
"The confidence of voters can only be achieved by the introduction of paper trail. VVPAT ensures the accuracy of voting system," he said.
Nearly 25 lakh votes were deleted in Telangana, which was later admitted to by the EC. "They admitted and said 'sorry'. Is it the price to pay?" Naidu asked.
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said a demand will be made in the apex court for 50 per cent matching of EVMs with VVPATs.
"Names of lakhs of voters have been deleted online without physical verification. Parties have given long lists to the EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50 per cent of paper trail of VVPAT. We will demand the same in the Supreme Court.
"The Commission is not paying heed to our demand for transparency. Hence, we have no other option but to approach the Supreme Court."
In a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said: "Only one party is against the counting of VVPAT slips because the EVM malfunctioning is clearly helping them."
Congress leader Kapil Sibal, leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Left parties were also present at the event.
