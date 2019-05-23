Close fight between SDF, SKM in Sikkim

The ruling Democratic Front (SDF), in power in the state of for nearly 25 years, was marginally ahead of its close rival Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in the Assembly election as per trends from 11 seats in the 32-member House on Thursday.

The SDF was leading in six, with the SKM ahead in five constituencies.

SDF supremo and Pawan Kumar Chamling, who has been in the hot seat since 1994, is leading from both the constituencies - Poklok Kamrang and Namchi Singhithang - that he contested.

