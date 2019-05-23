Karnataka: BJP leads in 21, Congress 2, JD-S 2 (3rd Lead)

The is leading in 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, while the and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in two each, an said on Thursday.

According to the latest trends available in 25 of the 28 parliamentary seats three hours after counting of votes began at 8 a.m, the BJP is leading in Bagalkot, Bangalore North, (ST), Bidar, Bijapur (SC), Chikkaballapur, Chikkodi, Chitradurga (SC), Dakishna Kannada, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Haveri, Kolar (SC), Koppal, Mysore, Raichur (ST), Shimoga, Tumkur, Udupi-Chikmaglur and Uttara Kannada.

The is leading in Bangalore Rural and Bangalore Central and the JD-S in Hassan and Mandya.

Prominent BJP candidates leading are in Bangalore North, Ananth Kumar Hegde in Uttara Kannada, Prahlad Joshi in Dharwad, in Udupi-Chikmaglur and B.Y. Raghavendra in

The two grandsons of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda -- and -- are leading in the prestigious Mandya and Hassan.

--IANS

fb/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)