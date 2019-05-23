Jharkhand: NDA leading on 11, 3 ex-CM trailing

The ruling is leading on 11 out of 14 seats in where the opposition alliance is trailing.

Former Chief Minister and JMM President Shibu Soren is trailing with over 17,000 votes against BJP's Sunil Soren.

Another former Chief Minister and JVM-P president Babulal Marandi is trailing by over 70,000 votes against BJP candidate Annapurna Devi.

While former Chief Minister and BJP candiate from Khuti Arjun Munda is also trailing with over 600 votes against Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda.

Union Minister Jayant Sinha is leading with more than 50,000 votes against Congress candidate Gopal Sahu.

In Ranchi BJP candidate Sanjay Seth is also leading with over 50,000 votes.

--IANS

