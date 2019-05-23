JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

BJP leads in Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP alliance trails

BJP heads to retain all four Himachal LS seats (2nd Lead)

Business Standard

Jharkhand: NDA leading on 11, 3 ex-CM trailing

IANS  |  Ranchi 

The ruling NDA is leading on 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand where the opposition alliance is trailing.

Former Chief Minister and JMM President Shibu Soren is trailing with over 17,000 votes against BJP's Sunil Soren.

Another former Chief Minister and JVM-P president Babulal Marandi is trailing by over 70,000 votes against BJP candidate Annapurna Devi.

While former Chief Minister and BJP candiate from Khuti Arjun Munda is also trailing with over 600 votes against Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda.

Union Minister Jayant Sinha is leading with more than 50,000 votes against Congress candidate Gopal Sahu.

In Ranchi BJP candidate Sanjay Seth is also leading with over 50,000 votes.

--IANS

ns/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 11:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements