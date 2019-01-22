Audi helps provides a feet of 50 EVs at Davos WEF

Leading car manufacturer Audi has provided a fleet of 50 Audi e-tron cars for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) here.
The all-electric cars are fully powered by green electricity. And with mobile charging containers, the company is demonstrating a potential application of used batteries from electric cars.
"We are focusing clearly and consistently on sustainable mobility solutions for the future," emphasised Bram Schot, Chairman of the AUDI AG Board of Management.
"At this year's World Economic Forum, we can demonstrate our definition of practical electric mobility live, and can let many people experience it directly."
The Audi e-tron is the first all-electric large-series model from the Ingolstadt-based premium car manufacturer. More than 20,000 reservations have already been received for this model, which will arrive in the showrooms in Europe next week.
With the shuttle of 50 Audi e-trons, the company is once again demonstrating the car's practicality in the snowy Swiss mountains - also in the region's challenging weather and topography, a company release said.
