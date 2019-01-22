Audi helps provides a feet of 50 EVs at Davos WEF

Leading has provided a fleet of 50 for the annual meeting of the (WEF) here.

The all-electric are fully powered by And with mobile charging containers, the company is demonstrating a potential application of used batteries from electric

"We are focusing clearly and consistently on for the future," emphasised Bram Schot, of the AG Board of Management.

"At this year's World Economic Forum, we can demonstrate our definition of practical electric mobility live, and can let many people experience it directly."

The Audi is the first all-electric large-series model from the Ingolstadt-based premium More than 20,000 reservations have already been received for this model, which will arrive in the showrooms in next week.

With the shuttle of 50 Audi e-trons, the company is once again demonstrating the car's practicality in the snowy - also in the region's challenging weather and topography, a company release said.

--IANS

vsc/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)