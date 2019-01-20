Cold Sunday morning in Delhi

It was a cold morning in the national capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the weather office said.
The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average while for Sunday it is expected to hover around the same.
"There was shallow fog in the morning. The sky will be partly cloudy throughout the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
Due to fog, at least nine trains, heading to the national capital, were running late by two to five hours.
The humidity at 8.30 a.m., was recorded at 97 per cent.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category with the air quality index being at 377.A A
On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.
--IANS
nks/ksk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU