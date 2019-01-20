Cold Sunday morning in Delhi

It was a cold morning in the national capital on Sunday with the minimum recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the office said.

The maximum on Saturday was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average while for Sunday it is expected to hover around the same.

"There was shallow fog in the morning. The sky will be partly cloudy throughout the day," an (IMD) said.

Due to fog, at least nine trains, heading to the national capital, were running late by two to five hours.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m., was recorded at 97 per cent.

According to the System of Air Quality and Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category with the air quality index being at 377.A A

On Saturday, the minimum was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

