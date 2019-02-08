Cloudy morning in Delhi

It was a cloudy morning here on Friday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, against Thursday's minimum which was six notches above normal at 15 degrees, the office said.

The city witnessed heavy hailstorm accompanied by rains in several parts on Thursday.

"In the last 24 hours, the city has witnessed 4.8 mm of rainfall," the office said on Friday.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 100 per cent, while the air quality was "moderate" in the city.

According to the System of Air Quality and Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall quality index (AQI) of the national capital region was recorded at 166.

"The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. Friday's maximum is expected to hover around the same," the (IMD) said.

At least 12 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by two to six hours due to fog and low visibility.

--IANS

nks/ksk

