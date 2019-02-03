Cold, cloudy Sunday morning in Delhi

woke up to a cold and cloudy morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, the office said.

"There was dense fog in some parts of the city in the morning but overall, was engulfed with moderate levels of fog. Also, clouds covered the sky. However, later in the day, the clouds might abate and there will be clear sky," an (IMD) said.

The maximum was likely to hover around at 17.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the deason's average.

There was no rainfall in the past 24 hours; however, the IMD has forecast light rains accompanied by thunderstorm or hail between February 5 and 7.

As per the System of Air Quality and Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of at 9 a.m was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 322 with the humidity recorded at 95 per cent - a highly unfavourable condition for the pollutants to disperse.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 21 degrees and the minimum at 8.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

--IANS

sd/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)