Heavy rain, hailstorm in Delhi-NCR; winter chill not going anywhere

After nearly a decade, heavy hailstorm accompanied by rains lashed several parts of Delhi- on Thursday, providing the city with fresh air while also making the people experience the winter chill again at the maximum of 19 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's normal.

"This is happening after at least a decade that heavy hailstorm occurred at several areas in and adjoining areas. Areas like Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and received the maximum amount of hail and rains on Thursday evening, while central was lashed by heavy rains," Mahesh Palawat, agency Skymet, told IANS.

With clouds covering the sky and high humidity at 89 per cent, the minimum on Thursday in was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, 6 notches above the season's average. However, Friday onwards, the rain is likely to stop and the minimum is expected to drop several notches and hover around 7 degrees Celsius which will keep the city cold.

"Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 4-6 degrees Celsius over northwest from February 8. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the whole of northwest from February 10 onwards," an Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The minimum on Friday is expected to hover around 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to remain at 19 degrees, with moderate to shallow fog in the morning.

Rains accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds also brought down the pollution levels in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 4 p.m on Thursday stood at 176 or "moderate", though authorities do not expect these "moderate" air quality days to last long as wind speed is expected to slow down. Fog conditions will prevail.

"Under the influence of western disturbances, scattered rain and high wind speed have significantly improved the air quality. The southwesterly winds from the will bring more moisture and foggy conditions may occur for the next few days," System of Air Quality and Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said in its daily forecast.

In the National Capital Region, at 188, at 133 and at 159 also fared in the "moderate" category. Greater Noida, however, recorded "poor" air quality on Thursday with AQI at 202.

