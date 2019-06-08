JUST IN
Coastal radar system inaugurated in Maldives

IANS  |  Male 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives Ibrahim Mohammad Solih on Saturday jointly inaugurated composite training centre and coastal surveillance radar system here.

The two sides also signed five Memoranda of Understanding apart from a technical agreement on sharing white shipping information between Indian Navy and Maldives National Defence Force.

The MoUs were signed after delegation-level talks between the two leaders.

Modi is in the Maldives on his first foreign visit of his new term.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 19:28 IST

