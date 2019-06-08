Coastal radar system inaugurated in Maldives

and on Saturday jointly inaugurated composite training centre and coastal surveillance radar system here.

The two sides also signed five Memoranda of Understanding apart from a technical agreement on sharing white shipping information between and National Defence Force.

The MoUs were signed after delegation-level talks between the two leaders.

is in the on his first foreign visit of his new term.

--IANS

ps/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)