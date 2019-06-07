Visit to Maldives, Sri Lanka will strengthen ties: Modi

on Friday expressed confidence that his visit to and would further strengthen India's cordial ties with the maritime neighbours.

In his departure statement, the said he will meet in the and the top Sri Lankan leadership in Colombo.

"I am confident that my visit to the and will further strengthen our close and cordial ties with our maritime neighbours, in line with our 'Neighbourhood-First Policy' and the vision of security and growth for all in the region," Modi said.

In his first overseas trip after his re-election, the will be visiting Maldives and on June 8 and June 9, respectively, at the invitation of Maldives Solih and Sri Lankan

"My visit to the Maldives is reflective of the importance we both attach to our relationship as maritime neighbours and long-standing friends," he said, describing Maldives as a "valued partner" with whom shares deep bonds of history and culture.

He said: "Our bilateral relations with the Maldives have been greatly strengthened in the recent past. I am confident that my visit will further deepen our multifaceted partnership."

said his visit to Sri Lanka is to express solidarity with the government and the people of Sri Lanka in the wake of the terrorist attacks.

" stands with Sri Lanka in the fight against terrorism. Our bilateral relations with Sri Lanka have gained considerable momentum in the last few years. I look forward to meeting the Sri Lankan leadership during my visit," Modi said.

--IANS

bns/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)