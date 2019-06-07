Russian, US warships 'almost collide' in East China Sea

A Russian and a US came close to a collision in the Sea on Friday, with both sides blaming each other for the incident.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian anti-submarine destroyer "managed to avoid a collision with US guided-missile cruiser Chancellorsville, with the latter conducting a dangerous manoeuver".

The incident occurred at 6.35 a.m. (local time), according to a statement of the Russian Pacific Fleet, published by the Ministry's official news agency

The Pacific Fleet said a detachment of Pacific Fleet ships and a group of the US Navy were moving along parallel routes in the southeastern part of the Sea, when the US cruiser suddenly changed its direction and crossed the Russian ship's course at a distance of some 50 metres, reported.

To prevent a collision, the Russian crew was forced to perform an emergency manoeuver, the statement said, adding that the Pacific Fleet had sent a protest to the over the inadmissibility of such actions.

On the other hand, called the Russians "unsafe and unprofessional", saying their destroyer "made an unsafe manoeuvre against USS Chancellorsville".

He dismissed the Russian allegation as "propaganda".

