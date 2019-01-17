Cold, foggy Thursday morning in Delhi

The national capital on Thursday woke up to a cold, foggy morning with the minimum recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the office said.

"Shallow to moderate fog enveloped the city in the morning, with the visibility at 8.30 a.m. recorded at 400 metres at Safdarjung," an (IMD) official told IANS.

The sky will remain clear with haze thereafter, he said, adding that the humidity was recorded at 100 per cent in the morning.

According to the System of Air Quality and Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital was recorded in 'very poor' category with the air quality index being at 346.

The maximum on Wednesday was recorded at 21.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

