Common protein form linked to cardiac, metabolic diseases: Study

A form of protein, clusterin, has been associated with many different facets of risk through its actions in the liver, suggests a new research study.

In addition, it is linked to increased cardiovascular risk and mortality, high blood pressure, harmful cholesterol levels and fatty

(CMS) is a cluster of conditions that increase a person's risk of heart disease, and

These conditions include high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels.

"Our goal was to discover new factors produced by the cells in fat tissue that have an impact on In particular, we wanted to identify those important to maintaining the framework of fat tissue, called the extracellular matrix, which becomes dysfunctional in obesity," said David Bradley, at The in the US.

For the study, the team included a small group of 54 obese and 18 lean patients.

The findings, published in the journal, Care, showed that clusterin, which is overproduced from the fat cells of obese patients, is strongly related to insulin resistance, said the study.

is a major cause of Type-2 Diabetes, and patients with commonly have both metabolic and cardiovascular complications.

"Fat cells increase production as they enlarge in may be a biomarker of disease, as well as a therapeutic target to potentially prevent this disease," said Willa Hsueh,

"This collaborative research is shedding new light on the importance of on 'cardiometabolic syndrome', which may eventually lead to developing new treatments for this life-threatening combination of diabetes, and obesity," said K. Craig Kent,

CMS, which affects about 25 per cent of the world's population, is now recognised as a disease entity by the and the

Further translational research involving mouse models is needed to learn more about how clusterin impacts each of the CMS components and whether administrating clusterin-inhibiting inhibits CMS, the study noted.

