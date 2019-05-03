Cong crying 'me too, me too' on surgical strikes: PM

on Friday took a dig at the Congress' claim of six surgical strikes being conducted during the UPA tenure, saying the party is now trying to prove that such military actions were also undertaken during its term, which he dismissed as "strikes carried out on paper while sitting in AC rooms".

Addressing a rally in Sikar in Rajasthan, said, "On Thursday, a senior claimed that several surgical strikes were carried out during the UPA tenure.

"First they (Congress) ridiculed this fact, then people started mocking them, they then protested the facts and people started protesting their claims and now they are saying 'me too, me too', trying to prove surgical strikes were also conducted during their term. "They have also brought out dates of these surgical strikes," he said.

He questioned what kind of strikes these were as neither the terrorists nor or even the people of knew about them.

Making light of the Congress' claims, he said, "Only that party can carry out surgical strikes on paper while sitting in AC rooms. Initially, they claimed to have carried out three strikes while on Thursday, they increased this number and stretched it to six. In the coming days, they will say that they conducted surgical strikes daily".

IANS

