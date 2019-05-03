Modi meets industrialists, actors but not farmers: Stalin

M. on Friday said was not able to find time to meet farmers from in New or even say that their demands will be looked into.

Speaking at a rally here Stalin said Modi can find time to meet big industrialists, movie actors and others, and fulfil their demands but was not able to meet farmers from who protested in demanding their be written off.

He also said when the of industrialists were written off, Modi was not able to do so for farmers.

Stalin was campaigning here for his party candidate contesting in the Tiruparankundram by-election to be held on May 19.

The also criticised Modi for not even condoling the death of 13 anti- Copper protesters in the police shoot out in Thoothukudi in May 2018.

--IANS

vj/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)