Checked Rajiv Gandhi's plane, sat on his seat to feel it: Ex-IPS officer

Anand Lal Banerjee, the of Police - Rural, in 1985, who was also security in-charge of the Prime Minister's visit, sat on then Rajiv Gandhi's seat in the special aircraft to have its feel while inspecting it during its small stop in the town.

Speaking to IANS, Banerjee, a 1979-batch IPS officer, who retired as the of Police (DGP), said: "It was the cold February 1985 morning. I was posted as SP-Rural in Gorakhpur, which was then a huge district and sent three MPs to Parliament."

Recalling the visit of in the eastern town of Uttar Pradesh, Banerjee said: "It was only five-six years that I had joined the service and I was made the security in-charge for then Prime Minister's visit for campaigning in Assembly polls."

He said at that time, there was no (SPG), which now looks after the security of the and other VVIPs.

Security arrangements would be very tight in those days as barely seven months ago, the assassination of had taken place.

" of (IB) used to travel with the Prime Minister to look after his security."

Reminiscing the early days of his career, the former said: "I had not been exposed to VVIP visits until then, but yes I had managed local elections and handled VIP visits."

A day before the arrival of the Prime Minister, elaborate security protocols, liaison visits, a rehearsal, briefings and checks for explosives or inimical persons were undertaken in detail, he said.

"Every was given a specific task and was made responsible for its smooth conduct."

Banerjee said was scheduled to land at the station here and then he would take a helicopter to Basti and address a meeting there before returning to

"As I was the in-charge of the air field, I was supposed to secure the perimeter and the airfield.

"I ensured there is no untoward access to the base and that the flight is properly guarded," he said, adding that his duty also included checking all vehicles coming on the tarmac to ensure safety within the air field."

On February 11, 1985 morning, the of the landed here, and then he left for Basti in a helicopter.

"After he left, I was the senior-most left at the airport along with an official, who was guarding the plane along with our five men. So, I took all my cautions to ensure that nothing goes unchecked around the aircraft.

"After securing the entire area, I realised that I have not checked the aircraft in which the Prime Minister was travelling."

Banerjee then requested the Air Force to accompany him to the aircraft so that he could check it.

"We boarded the aircraft. I then checked it from the cockpit to the tail.

"After checking the aircraft, I realised that it was a completely different aircraft with separate areas for cabin, conference area with a seating capacity of around 10 people, etc.

"In the cabin there was a for the Prime Minister. I sat in the and took a feel of it. The was very uncomfortable," he said laughing.

After inspecting the plane, they came down and soon after the Prime Minister returned and left for

