Bengal: Trinamool ahead in 24 LS seats, BJP 17 (3rd Lead)

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool led in 24 of the 42 seats in the state while the BJP made stunning inroads, with an unprecedented saffron surge in 17 constituencies after three hours of counting on Thursday.

The led in one constituency while the Left, which had ruled the state for decades, faced a washout.

Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and S. were ahead in and by establishing a substantial margin of votes.

According to the Election Commission, Supriyo was leading over his nearest rival of Trinamool by more than 50,000 votes.

Alhuwalia, the outgoing of Bengal's Darjeeling seat, was ahead of Trinamool's sitting in Burwan-Durgapur.

In Malda, a traditional Congress bastion, the BJP was on top in both the parliamentary seats.

In Malda South, BJP's Sreerupa was ahead of veteran Congress while in candidate Khagen Murmu, who recently defected from the CPI-M, led over Trinamool's

Indeed, the BJP came out with a stunning performance in constituencies with substantial minority votes and border areas in a sign that it has benefitted from religious polarization.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and was leading over his nearest rival by over 46,000 votes.

In the Bongaon seat, which is dominated by the Dalit Matua community, BJP candidate and late Matua matriarch Binapani Thakur's grandson had forged ahead over his aunt and Trinamool Congress' sitting MP

Two popular Bengali actresses-cum- candidates and were leading in Jadavpur and Baisrhat respectively while another celebrity candidate, of Trinamool, was ahead in West Midnapore's Ghatal seat.

In the prestigious South Kolkata constituency, Trinamool Congress' Mala Roy led over her nearest rival BJP candidate and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand nephew by over two lakh votes.

Several Trinamool stalwarts like (Bankura) and sitting MP (Sreerampore), actress-turned-politician and Mausam Noor, who defected from the Congress, were trailing.

