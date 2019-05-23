Celebrations at BJP headquarters

Cheering to the slogans like ' once again', 'Har Har Modi' and 'Vande Mataram', hundreds of BJP supporters burst into celebrations at the party headquarters here on Thursday as the Narendra Modi-led government appeared set to stage a thumping comeback.

With the Lok Sabha election trends showing an overwhelming majority for the BJP, the saffron party's supporters burst firecrackers and blew conch to express their happiness.

They danced to drum beats amid intense sloganeering.

Despite the barricading both sides of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg Road where the is located, enthusiastic supporters thronged the office as the favourable results trickled in.

Several of the BJP supporters came from neighbouring and to be part of the celebrations in the national capital.

Most of the supporters were provided T-shirts and caps printed with "chowkidar phir se" and "main bhi chokidar" when they entered at the

As part of the celebration, the supporters at central were carrying party flags and wishing each other.

"People were saying that wave was not like 2014 elections but the situation is much better than the previous elections. The trends are really surprising. I came here specially to be part of BJP's victory," said who came from Azamgarh in

Most of the supporters were glued to the TV screens at the headquarters and would start clapping and shouting slogans whenever trends showed leads in favour of the BJP.

