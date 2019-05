and senior Gen. was leading against alliance candidate by over 50,000 votes from in

Singh secured 1,23,349 votes while Samajwadi Party's Bansal got 65,563 votes at the end of the 14th round. candidate was trailing with 10,798 votes.

--IANS

sps/mag/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)