Ex-Union Minister, Congress candidate leads in Meghalaya

Former Union Minister Agatha Sangma and Congress candidate Vincent Pala were leading from the Tura and Shillong parliamentary seats in Meghalaya, vote count trends showed on Thursday.
National People's Party (NPP) candidate Ferlin CA Sangma, who is contesting the by-election to the Selsella Assembly segment was also leading by 3,000 votes against her nearest rival of June Eliana R. Marak of the Congress
Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said Agatha Sangma, also the NPP candidate from Tura, was leading by 45,009 votes against her nearest rival former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma of the Congress.
The NPP is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government.
Pala was leading by 1,03,581 votes against his rival Jemino Mawthoh of the United Democratic Party.
The ruling NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government had fielded Agatha Sangma from Tura and former UDP legislator Mawthoh from Shillong.
Agatha, 38, who is the younger sister of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and daughter of late Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Sangma, was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Tura.
