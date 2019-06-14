Congress CMs, key leaders meet over dinner at Nath's house

-
Amid the crisis in the Congress over party chief Rahul Gandhi's insistence to step down from his post, Congress' Chief Ministers and some other senior leaders met here over dinner at the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
The meeting of the Chief Ministers, who were in the national capital to attend the meeting of the Niti Aayog's governing council on Saturday, were understood to have been called to appeal to Gandhi to remain as party President.
First to arrive at Nath's house was former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. However, he left after around half an hour.
Soon after him, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also arrived and was followed by Pudicherry Chief Minister V. Narayansamy and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel also arrived there.
However, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was also supposed to join the meeting, did not come, citing health issues.
The Congress President offered to step down from his post during the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, following the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The party managed to win only 52 seats.
Though the CWC rejected the offer, Gandhi remained adamant on quitting.
