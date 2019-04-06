Congress is a sinking ship like Titanic: Modi

on Saturday compared the opposition to a "sinking ship" which will take down all who are on it.

"Last time (in 2014), the was reduced to just 44 (Lok Sabha) seats. This time the situation is even worse. It has become like the Titanic; with each passing day, it is sinking. All those who are in it are either sinking or jumping out to other parties," said while addressing a rally here.

People, including Nationalist Party's Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and others like have chosen to run away from the battlefield by not even contesting the elections, reiterated.

"The Congress itself is in a turmoil. The 'naamdar' (Rahul Gandhi) has run to Wayanad because his position has become uncertain in After a microscopic analysis, he has selected a seat where the majority (Hindus) are in minority. From here, I appeal to the voters of to remember this insult of the Congress President," Modi said.

Taking potshots at Gandhi, he claimed that the Congress President's recent rally in was a total washout, and even the party's flag was not visible, indicating the levels to which it has fallen there.

Targeting the Congress, Modi said it has more groups than legislators in the state, so how could they work for the welfare of the people?

Attacking the Congress allies, Modi said that and his son wanted two Prime Ministers -- one from and the other from

"I ask you, is this acceptable to you? Say loudly, your voice should be heard in Jammu and Kashmir," the said.

Alleging that the Congress wanted to weaken the armed forces and trap them in false cases, Modi said the opposition party was willing to negotiate with the secessionist forces who took money from to speak about separatism in

"The Congress wants to break the country. It is siding with the separatists. Its intentions became clear when they demanded proof for the strikes. Congress is directly responsible for all the problems and fires raging in and our NDA government is engaged in dousing them since the past five years," Modi said.

The appealed to the people of to vote the back to power in the upcoming elections, promising that "every vote you caste will come directly to me."

At the end of his speech, Modi asked the gathering to chant "Chowkidar" after him and urged every citizen in every village and town to be "Chowkidars" for the country.

