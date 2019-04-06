JUST IN
Tamil Nadu renames Chennai rail station after MGR

IANS  |  Chennai 

The Tamil Nadu government has renamed the iconic Chennai Central Railway Station as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway Station.

The name change became effective on Friday.

According to a government notification on Friday, the station was renamed after the receipt of 'no objection' from the Union Home Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in the state had announced that the Chennai Central Railway Station would be renamed after late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran.

First Published: Sat, April 06 2019.

