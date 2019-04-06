Tamil Nadu renames Chennai rail station after MGR

-
The Tamil Nadu government has renamed the iconic Chennai Central Railway Station as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway Station.
The name change became effective on Friday.
According to a government notification on Friday, the station was renamed after the receipt of 'no objection' from the Union Home Ministry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in the state had announced that the Chennai Central Railway Station would be renamed after late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran.
