Tamil Nadu renames Chennai rail station after MGR

The government has renamed the iconic Central Railway Station as

The name change became effective on Friday.

According to a government notification on Friday, the station was renamed after the receipt of 'no objection' from the

during an election rally in the state had announced that the Central Railway Station would be renamed after late and AIADMK founder

--IANS

vj/rs/pcj

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)