'Ab Hoga Nyay' is Congress slogan for LS polls

The on Sunday unveiled its campaign slogan -- "Ab Nyay" (Now, there will be justice). It will feature in all its advertisements, posters, radio jingles, and songs.

'Nyay' is the acronym of its minimum income guarantee scheme -- Nyuntam Aay Yojana -- under which the party has promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to the 20 per cent of India's poorest.

"We are seeking justice or 'Nyay' against injustices committed in the past four years. Those who promised 'Acche Din' only delivered 'Anyay' (injustice)," said Anand Sharma, of the Publicity Committee.

Keeping at its core, the visual elements in the campaign are from his interactions over the past few years with people from all walks of life.

"Simplicity, genuineness and honesty as opposed to hollow, empty slogans and fake promises is the approach the Congress publicity campaign takes," he said.

agency will work on the creative aspects of the campaign, including a video written by and directed by

The campaign focuses on justice for the poor, unemployed youth, farmers, women, Dalits, tribals and hit by the goods and services tax (GST), the party said.

According to the Congress experts, the slogan is based on the positive feedback it received around the concept of 'Nyay'.

The party will also deploy large container trucks painted with the slogan that will travel across the country.

The Lok Sabha votes will start on April 11 and will end on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

