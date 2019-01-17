Ravi Shankar Prasad discharged from AIIMS

-
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities said on Thursday that Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was discharged from the hospital earlier in the day, where he was admitted in the Pulmonary Medicine Department.
Prasad, 64, had arrived at the hospital around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah at the hospital later on Thursday. Shah, 54, was admitted on Wednesday after contracting swine flu, hospital authorities told IANS.
--IANS
som-vn/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
