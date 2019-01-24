Congress offered me ticket for LS polls: Former MP CM Gaur

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday disclosed that he has received an offer from the to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election as its candidate.

Speaking to the media, Gaur said senior had joined him on dinner on Wednesday at his residence. During the meet, Singh offered him to contest the Lok Sabha election from constituency on a ticket.

"On Singh's offer (for Congress ticket), I replied I have no such intention for now," said Gaur, adding that Singh then asked him to think over the proposal.

It may be noted that before the Assembly elections, many leaders of the had headed to other parties or contested the polls as Independent candidates after their own party refused to give them ticket.

Now that the party is out of power, once again the Congress is approaching some BJP leaders, especially the rebels.

--IANS

Hindi-rs/nir

