Congress office bears deserted look after exit polls

A day after the exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls, the office in the national capital wore a deserted look.

Many senior party leaders remained unavailable at the party office to interact with the media. Not even a single press conference was called during the day.

During the day, most of the spent their time sitting in the waiting for the senior party leaders to comment on the exit polls.

A requesting anonymity told IANS: "The exit poll results are not up to the mark. They can swing anyway as it has happened in the past".

The party leader, when asked how they were preparing for the counting day, said: "For the counting day on May 23, for bytes and debates are being readied".

However, the party was preparing for former on Tuesday.

Most of the exit polls have predicted a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. In the exit polls, the Congress-led UPA is way distant behind the NDA.

--IANS

aks/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)