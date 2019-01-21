Congress, opposition doing negative politics over EVMs sensing defeat in 2019 elections: BJP

Accusing the and other opposition parties of indulging in 'negative politics' over the electreonic voting machines (EVMs), the BJP on Monday hit out at them, saying that sensing defeat in the coming elections, they have started spreading such rumours.

"There are a few powers behind the hacking, which has hacked the brain of and is working with that mindset," told reporters here.

His remarks came soon after a person named Syed Suja, who claimed that he was part of the team which designed EVMs in

Defending the EVMs, Naqvi said the (EC) has number of times asked the to approach it and give evidence over the issue of hacking EVMs. "But they never approached the Commission," Naqvi said.

"Before elections they (opposition) have started blaming EVMs as they have realised their defeat in the coming elections. They have realised the mood of the people and nation ahead of elections," he said.

"Congress and a few of its friends are doing negative over EVMs," he alleged.

--IANS

aks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)