Congress protest outside hotel where Karnataka BJP MLAs are put up

workers on Wednesday protested outside the hotel where about 90 BJP MLAs from have been put up amidst political developments back home where the Congress-JD(S) government was jolted by two Independent MLAs withdrawing support to it.

Workers of the local unit led by shouted slogans asking the MLAs to go back home and said they would not leave the place until they go back. More than 90 MLAs are said to be housed in the hotel.

The luxury hotel lodged a complaint with the police against the protest saying it was causing inconvenience to its guests.

The protesters finally called off their agitation after the police persuaded them to do so.

The BJP MLAs are holed up in the resort hotel amidst allegations by the that the BJP was involved in attempts to destabilise the Kumaraswamy government, which the saffron party has strongly denied.

Two Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn support to the but the claimed that his government was safe as it still has a majority. Congress leaders have also made similar claims.

Former and BJP strongman B.S. Yeddyurappa had been having meetings with the MLAs. He has also rejected allegations that his party was attempting to destabilise the government.

