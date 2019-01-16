TRS leaders meet Jagan to discuss proposed Federal Front

Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working K.T. met YSR here on Wednesday to discuss the proposed Federal Front.

Rama Rao, who is the son of and TRS K. Chandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, along with three other leaders of the party met Jaganmohan Reddy, who is the of Opposition in the Assembly.

The TRS leaders drove to Jaganmohan Reddy's Lotus Pond residence around 1 p.m. The leaders of the two parties are expected to brief the media after the meeting.

Earlier, KTR, as is popularly known, tweeted that on the direction of KCR he would be meeting Jaganmohan Reddy to discuss modalities on working together to strengthen a federal alternative to the and the

This is the first direct talks between the leaders of the two parties since KCR floated the idea of the Federal Front in 2018.

The has already held talks with West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, (United) and former H.D. Deve Gowda, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and DMK

After taking over as the Chief Minister for a second term following the TRS' victory in December's elections, KCR intensified his efforts to cobble together the Federal Front.

The TRS leaders are also likely to discuss with Jaganmohan Reddy the possibility of their working together in to defeat the ruling in the ensuing elections in the neighbouring state.

KCR in December dropped hints to this effect with a remark that he will "return the gift" to He was referring to Naidu campaigning extensively in the elections.

The Congress-led comprising the TDP and two other parties suffered a crushing defeat in the Telangana polls.

