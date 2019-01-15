BJP denies 'game' in Karnataka, says problem within Congress

The BJP on Tuesday rejected Congress' allegation that it is trying to topple seven-month-old (JD-S)- coalition government in Karnataka and hit back at opposition parties calling the current crisis their "internal problems".

"We are not doing any game. Why we should topple if they themselves are toppling their government? It is their problem. They have their internal problems and unnecessarily blaming us," and party's in-charge for told IANS.

He said to date, the (BJP) has never said that the is in minority, though he added that it cannot survive its full five-year term.

"From our side, there was no meeting with dissidents or there was no such activity. If there are dissidents, they are within the Instead of solving the problem, they are calling dissidents as BJP agents. We are waiting and watching. But it's sure that this government cannot survive its full five-year term and will fall on its own due to internal conflicts," he said.

Earlier in the day, R. Shankar, a from segment in district, belonging to the regional (KPJP), and H. Nagesh, Independent MLA from Mulbagal constituency in district, withdrew their support to the coalition government.

Rao also slammed the for their "failure to provide good and coherent government" in the southern state.

The said that the party MLAs are staying in a hotel in Manesar as a precautionary measure after Karnataka said that some BJP MLAs are in his touch.

"My MLAs are here only because they had come to for National Convention. All over the country all MLAs came. We only stopped them as a precautionary measure after Kumaraswamy said that the BJP MLAs are in touch with him," he said.

The BJP has kept 99 of its 104 legislators at a private resort in Gurugram, adjoining the national capital.

In the 224-member Assembly, the BJP has 104 members, Congress-79, JD-S 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides the The Bahujan Samaj party, KPJP and an Independent were supporting the coalition.

