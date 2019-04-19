Congress seeks security for Hardik after attack

The on Friday urged the to immediately provide security to Patel, hours after he was slapped by a man who alleged was playing with the sentiments of the community.

The incident occurred when was addressing an election rally described as a ' Sabha' at Baldana village in district in Saurashtra region.

The man, identified as from Kadi town in North Gujarat, climbed up the stage and slapped him.

An angry Gajjar was heard saying that 14 Patidar youngsters had been killed in 2015 during Patel's agitation for reservations to the community but now the latter was playing over it.

He was overpowered by workers who thrashed him and took him away from the venue of the rally. Gajjar was detained by the police who also took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Patel, who later lodged a complaint at the station, said: "This was the handiwork of the BJP and the party may someday send someone to shoot me but our fight will continue."

denied that his party or any of its members had any role in the incident.

He said: " was exposed as making personal political capital on the sentiments and aspirations of the Patidars and this is why he is inviting the anger of the people, which should not be attributed to the BJP."

Gajjar is believed to be close to Gujarat's IANS has a soft copy of an invite sent by Gajjar to mediapersons for a function which was to be attended by in 2015.

has submitted a written representation to the demanding that be given adequate police protection.

Stating that Patel was a "star of the party" who travels across the country, the Congress sought the Commission's direction to the state and Central governments to restore the Y Category security cover provided to Patel earlier which had been withdrawn "for reasons best known to the state government".

The Congress letter to the also stated that this was not the only such incident and was also being threatened in different ways through

The Congress urged the Commission to ask the to expedite inquiry into the complaint, which was not being acted upon probably on instructions from the state actors.

Patel, who launched his agitation in 2015, joined the Congress last month and has emerged as a star for the opposition party, which has allotted him a helicopter to tour and hold election rallies.

On Thursday, he had to cancel his helicopter ride to Lunawada in district in central when on whose field the helicopter was to land refused permission on the same reason that Hardik Patel was "playing over those killed".

Patel later travelled by road to Lunawada, some 100 km from for his rally.

--IANS

desai/mr

