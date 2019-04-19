Ex-bureaucrats to fight it out in Odisha in phase 3

The third phase of elections on April 23 will witness a battle between several political heavyweights as well as former bureaucrats in Odisha.

As many as four former bureaucrats will contest the polls for the first time in the third phase.

Six constituencies -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal -- will go to the polls along with the 42 Assembly segments in their jurisdiction on April 23.

A total of 92.65 lakh voters will decide the fate of 61 Lok Sabha and 356 Assembly candidates in 10,464 booths, an said.

Out of the total voters, 47.99 lakh are male, 44.56 lakh female while 1,163 belong to the 'other' category, the said.

An interesting battle will be witnessed in Bhubaneswar where former IAS and candidate will lock horns with former Arup Patnaik, who is contesting on a ticket.

The ruling BJD has this time dropped five-time sitting from Bhubaneswar Prasanna Patsani. In 2014, Patsani had defeated Prithiviraj Harichandan of the BJP by 1,89,477 votes.

In Cuttack, former Odisha of Police (DGP) Prakash Mishra, who is contesting on a BJP ticket, will take on BJD's five-time sitting Former state is contesting from the seat as the candidate.

In 2014, Mahtab had secured 5,26,085 votes (53.75 per cent) to pip candidate Aparajita Mohanty, who had secured 2,19,323 votes (22.41 per cent).

In Sambalpur, BJD candidate and former state will take on BJP's Nitesh and Congress' Sarat Patnaik.

The ruling BJD has denied ticket to its sitting Nagendra Kumar Pradhan, who in 2014 defeated of the BJP by 30,576 votes.

Meanwhile, Puri is set to witness a triangular fight between spokespersons of three major political parties, as two-time sitting will cross swords with BJP's and state Chairman

In 2014, Misha had secured 5,23,161 votes (50.33 per cent) while Congress candidate finished a distant second with 2,59,800 votes (25 per cent).

In Dhenkanal, the BJD has fielded sitting Pallahara MLA against former BJP Rajya Sabha MP is the other main candidate in the fray.

BJD's had defeated Pani by a margin of 1,37,340 votes in 2014. Satpathy, a four-time MP, quit active in March this year.

The BJD has fielded young technocrat Chandrani Murmu for the ST-reserved Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat by dropping sitting MP

BJP candidate Anant Nayak, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 polls, has been repeated this time to take on Murmu and Congress candidate In 2014, Nayak lost to Laguri by 1,57,317 votes.

Among the Assembly constituencies, several Ministers including (Puri), Badri Narayan Patra (Ghasipura), (Kamakshyanagar), (Parjang) and (Ekamra-Bhubaneswar) are contesting in the third phase on April 23.

