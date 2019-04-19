Tej Pratap Yadav challenges RJD again

RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday again challenged the RJD by refusing to accept its candidate Syed Faisal Ali in the Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency.
"Syed Faisal Ali is not the party candidate for me," Tej Pratap Yadav said in Sheohar where he would join a roadshow in support of Angesh Singh, the candidate of his newly floated outfit Lalu-Rabri Morcha.
Tej Pratap Yadav said the Lalu-Rabri Morcha was a part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Last month, Tej Pratap Yadav launched the Morcha after he alleged that he had been sidelined in the party.
As per the seat sharing formula of the Grand Alliance announced on March 22, the RJD will contest 19 of the 40 seats and the Congress nine, while smaller parties will be in contention in the remaining constituencies.
The staggered elections in Bihar are scheduled from April 11 to May 19.
