Tej Pratap Yadav challenges RJD again

Lalu Prasad's elder son on Friday again challenged the RJD by refusing to accept its candidate in the Lok Sabha constituency.

" is not the party candidate for me," said in where he would join a roadshow in support of Angesh Singh, the candidate of his newly floated outfit Lalu-Rabri Morcha.

said the Lalu-Rabri Morcha was a part of the (RJD).

Last month, Tej Pratap Yadav launched the Morcha after he alleged that he had been sidelined in the party.

As per the seat sharing formula of the announced on March 22, the RJD will contest 19 of the 40 seats and the nine, while smaller parties will be in contention in the remaining constituencies.

The staggered elections in are scheduled from April 11 to May 19.

--IANS

ik/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)