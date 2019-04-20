Congress set to contest Delhi LS polls alone

The Congress is all set to contest the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital alone by fielding candidates on all the seven parliamentary seats, a senior party leader said on Saturday.
The leader told IANS: "Talks with the AAP have failed and we will go all alone in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi."
Asked about the candidates, he said: "The party has decided to field former Union Minister Ajay Maken from New Delhi, former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit from Chandni Chowk, Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar from West Delhi and Aravinder Lovely from East Delhi."
He said the party will field Ramesh Kumar from South Delhi, Raj Kumar Chauhan from North West Delhi and J.P. Agarwal from North East Delhi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won all the seven seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
On April 15, Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of making a u-turn on seat sharing in the national capital.
Following the Congress President's remarks, the Delhi Chief Minister retorted wondering which "u-turn" the Congress was referring to when negotiations were still on.
Delhi goes to the polls on May 12.
