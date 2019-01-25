Former MP Lovely Aband joins Congress

-
ALSO READ
Tariq Anwar urges former Congress leaders to return to party
Congress revamps Bihar unit, appoints PCC chief after a year
Madan Mohan Jha named Bihar Congress chief
Madan Mohan Jha made Bihar Cong chief
Posters in Patna mention castes of Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders; BJP takes exception
-
Former MP Lovely Anand joined the Congress here on Friday and is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a party candidate.
Lovely Anand, wife of former MP Anand Mohan who is in jail, joined the Congress in the presence of the party's Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil and Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha.
Lovely Anand, a Rajput, is likely to contest from Sheohar.
--IANS
ik/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU