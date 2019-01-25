JUST IN
Former MP Lovely Aband joins Congress

IANS  |  Patna 

Former MP Lovely Anand joined the Congress here on Friday and is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a party candidate.

Lovely Anand, wife of former MP Anand Mohan who is in jail, joined the Congress in the presence of the party's Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil and Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha.

Lovely Anand, a Rajput, is likely to contest from Sheohar.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 17:24 IST

