Congress spokesperson Priyanka quits party

has quit the party, slamming it for ignoring the conduct of party colleagues who misbehaved with her

In a letter to on Thursday and made public on Friday, she said that in the last few weeks certain things had convinced her that her services were not valued in the organisation.

"I have reached the end of the road. At the same time I also feel that more time that I spend in the organisation will be at the cost of my own self-respect and dignity."

She said it saddened her that despite the safety, dignity and empowerment of women being promoted by the party, "the same is not reflected in the action of some of the members of the party".

"A serious incident and misbehaviour against me by certain party members while I was on official duty for the party has been ignored under the guise of all hands needed for elections. This indignity to me has been the final factor to convince me to move on and focus on other things outside INC," she wrote.

On Wednesday, she hit out at the party for reinstating members who had been suspended recently for misbehaving with her at a press conference in Mathura, saying that "those who threatened her within the party got away with not even a rap".

