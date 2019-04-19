Youth arrested for asking Goa Minister about unemployment

A youth was arrested in North Goa's constituency soon after he questioned Vishwajit Rane, an MLA and the coastal state's Health Minister,

The incident took place on Thursday night during a meeting held to discuss the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) North Lok Sabha candidate Shripad Naik's campaign.

had asked why he had not been provided a job despite being the Minister's active supporter for more than a decade.

"I only asked him why I was not given a job despite being promised one for several years now. At the meeting I was only raising a question about a job promise made to me by the Minister, which was not fulfilled and I was arrested after the meeting ended," told the media on Friday.

He was booked under the preventive Criminal Procedure Code section 151 by officials at the police station and later released on bail.

has not commented on the development, but sources close to the said: "There is a way to put up a question. Darshan was unruly and was instigated by the opposition to embarrass everyone and cause chaos. Perhaps someone filed a complaint against him."

The on Friday condemned the incident accusing the BJP of misusing its power.

"This is how the BJP is misusing its power and it has reached its frustration. This can only happen when the Chief who is the Home is misusing the police. The condemns this action," said.

