Congress spokeswoman rues no action in misbehaving case

on Wednesday hit out at the party for reinstating members who had been suspended recently for misbehaving with her at a press conference in recently, saying that "those who threatened her within the party got away with not even a rap".

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats&abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she said in a tweet.

Her remarks came after user named posted that the Congress' unit had suspended some of its leaders for their unruly behaviour with in and then reinstated them after few days.

The letter, shared by Sharma, read that party for UP West had accepted the apology tendered by the leaders and revoked their suspension.

