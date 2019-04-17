Congress spokeswoman rues no action in misbehaving case

-
Congress spokeswoman Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday hit out at the party for reinstating members who had been suspended recently for misbehaving with her at a press conference in Mathura recently, saying that "those who threatened her within the party got away with not even a rap".
"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats&abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she said in a tweet.
Her remarks came after Twitter user named Vijay Laxmi Sharma posted that the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit had suspended some of its leaders for their unruly behaviour with Chaturvedi in mathura and then reinstated them after few days.
The letter, shared by Sharma, read that party General Secretary for UP West Jyotiraditya Scindia had accepted the apology tendered by the leaders and revoked their suspension.
