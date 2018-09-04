Congress to launch nationwide stir over rising fuel prices

The is planning to launch a nationwide agitation along with other parties on the rising fuel prices and falling rupee, accusing the BJP-led coalition government of unleashing "economic terror on the nation."

Party sources said the date of the agitation will be decided on September 6 after a meeting with the chiefs.

said: "In June, 2008, the petrol price was raised from Rs 45.52 to Rs 50.52 and the price of diesel from Rs. 34.76 to 37.76 (during UPA government). That time the crude price was $138.54 per barrel. In July, 2008, the price of went up to $145 per barrel," he added.

"When we increased the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 3, a BJP had charged with unleashing economic terror," he said. "Today, when the crude price is almost $70 per barrel and petrol price is Rs 78 per litre in Delhi, I want to ask the government if it is not economic terror", he added.

"A nation-wide agitation on this will definitely take place. Considering the current prices, the petrol price should be about Rs 39 a litre and diesel Rs 37.50, including all taxes," he added.

"If fuel prices are not reduced, will take to the streets to launch a nationwide agitation from to Kanyakumari. A meeting was called today to plan the strategy," Tewari added.

