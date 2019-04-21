It's 'blind love' for BJP politician fathers in Himachal

It's 'blind love' for two fathers when it comes to supporting their sons in the

While one 'lost' his cabinet berth owing to his greenhorn son who is trying his luck against his own party's nominee, the other has to spend most of his time and to ensure the victory of his three-time son.

That's what is happening in the Mandi and Hamirpur seats, respectively.

has lost his berth in the Jai Ram Thakur-led cabinet as he refused to campaign against his party BJP's nominee from Mandi.

His son is in fray as a nominee.

So is two-time Chief who is devoting much of his time campaigning for his son and sitting son Anurag Thakur, known for his flamboyance.

Thakur is busy chastising his Sharma, who resigned from the cabinet on April 12.

Son of former Telecom Sukh Ram, Sharma defected to the and joined the before the Assembly elections in November 2017.

Thakur never forgets to tell voters that "his former Cabinet has love for son and that is why he's not campaigning in Mandi for the candidate".

"It is Sukh Ram's desire that spoiled the political career of his son and his grandson's ambition that destroyed his father's career," Thakur speaks in chaste local dialect.

BJP told IANS: " should either rise above 'putra moh' or he should resign (from the party)."

Popularly known as 'Panditji' in his bastion of Mandi, the six-time and three-time and his grandson rejoined the Congress on March 25 after quitting the BJP.

Taking a jibe at his rivals, Ashray Sharma, whose brother is married to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's foster sister Arpita, is saying "his father's soul is in the Congress while only the body is in the BJP".

Contrary to them, Dhumal, who has been marginalised in state after facing a humiliating defeat in the 2017 Assembly polls, is devoting his maximum time and in the constituency only to ensure his son's victory, say political observers.

He has not toured other three parliamentary constituencies in the state so far, admitted a

The Congress pitted ex- and five-time against BJP's Thakur from Hamirpur, the seat the Congress has won only once in 30 years.

has represented the state in kabaddi team six times at the national-level and remained its thrice.

However, Anurag Thakur, 44, who believes the people will vote for the BJP for ensuring stability and sustainable economic growth of the country, is the BJP's most flamboyant whose innings with the in India is fast furious but short-lived.

Since his maiden victory in the parliamentary by-election in May 2008, Anurag Thakur, who was re-elected as HPCA Pr0esident in 2016 for the fourth time in succession since 2000, has been targeted by the rivals for being high-profile and jet-setting, and for rubbing shoulders with high and mighty, says a

Contrary to him, people know Dhumal personally and have seen his work in his two stints as the "So they will vote in his favour," believes the observer.

Voting for the four seats will be held on May 19.

