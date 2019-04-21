US to clean up toxic Vietnam War air base

The US has launched a multi-million dollar clean-up operation at an air base in it used to store the notorious

The ten-year programme, unveiled more than four decades after the end of the War, will cost $183 million, the reported on Saturday.

The site at Bien Hoa airport, outside Ho Chi Minh City, is considered the most contaminated in the country.

was a defoliant sprayed by US forces to destroy jungles and uncover the enemy's hiding places.

It contained dioxin, which is one of the most known to man and has been linked to increased rates of and

says several million people have been affected by Agent Orange, including 150,000 children born with

At Bien Hoa the has contaminated the soil and seeped into nearby rivers.

The amount of dioxin in the area is four times higher than that found at where a similar operation was completed in November.

A statement from the agency USAID, which is behind the clean-up, described the site as the "largest remaining hotspot" of dioxin in Vietnam.

"The fact that two former foes are now partnering on such a complex task is nothing short of historic," US to Vietnam, Daniel Kritenbrink, said at Saturday's programme launch.

More than 80 million litres of are estimated to have been sprayed by US forces over between 1962 and 1971.

From the 1960s, doctors in Vietnam began to see a sharp rise in birth defects, and other illnesses linked to exposure to the

The US compensates its veterans exposed to the defoliant, but does not compensate Vietnamese nationals.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)