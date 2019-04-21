In direct contest for PM, voters in AP, Punjab, Kerala, TN prefer Rahul over Modi: CVOTER-IANS

In a direct contest, most voters in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and will vote for as the but in the rest of the country continues to be the preferred choice, according to CVOTER-IANS poll tracker.

In a survey carried out on April 19, voters were asked that if given a chance to directly elect the of India, whom will they choose between Gandhi and Modi. At the national level, Modi led over Gandhi by 26.10 per cent.

But a state-wise break-up showed that 64.96 per cent voters in preferred Gandhi to be the against only 23.97 per cent going for Modi.

The other states which beat the national trend include where 60.91 respondents preferred Gandhi and only 26.93 per cent made Modi as their choice. In Punjab, 37.04 respondents preferred Gandhi and 36.05 said Modi.

All the four are non-Bharatiya ruled states.

While at the national level the sample size was 11,192, in the states -- 451 people were asked the question in Andhra Pradesh, 701 in Kerala, 533 in and 502 in

The Modi lead was -11.00 in Andhra Pradesh, -40.99 in Kerala, -33.93 in Tamil Nadu and -0.99 in Modi has the maximum positive lead over Gandhi in (61.50).

The is also least preferred in as only 14.92 per cent respondents favoured him.

